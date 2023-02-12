Registrations are already open (on the website www.k42italia.org) to the two races: K42 Italia, 45 km and 3310m of positive difference in height, which will bring the best of the specialty along the tough and fascinating route that starts and ends in Pian de Valli, and K15 with 1160m of positive difference in height. Until 26 February it will be possible to register at the discounted price of 35.00 euros (registration closes on 4 July 2023 or upon reaching the maximum number of participants). The winners (male and female) of K42 Italia and K15 Terminillo will be awarded travel, accommodation and bib number for one of the stages of the international circuit.

Runners from all over the world will compete in the only Italian stage of the circuit which every year animates some of the most pristine places in the world, from Italy to Colombia, from Spain to Argentina and up to Mexico, and which in 2023 celebrates its 20 years. The season, which opens right on the Terminillo, will close on November 3rd and 4th with the eagerly awaited finale at Villa Langostura, in Patagonia. The K Series, born in Patagonia in 2003, brings together the toughest off-road marathons in the world and spreads a single message shared by the community: the deep bond with nature and the spirit of knowledge and respect for the environment. Every year around 40,000 athletes compete on the adrenaline-pumping courses surrounded by exclusive panoramas.

The Terminillo stage boasts one of the hardest and most beautiful routes of the circuit and crosses the uncontaminated landscape of the Rieti Apennines: the K42 includes a ring of 45 km and 3310 m D+, the now well-known climbs to the Sanctuary of San Giuseppe and the exciting cresta Sassetelli (respectively 700 and 840 m in altitude). But it’s not just the climbs that attract ultra trailers from all over the world: the race also crosses the famous medieval village of Leonessa, among the noble palaces built between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries, famous in Italy for the cultivation of potatoes to which it is dedicated to the thirty-year festival, a condensation of nature and history to be discovered.

The event is also an opportunity for visit an area that talks about nature and sport at 360 degreesto live immersed in the typical uncontaminated mountain landscape. The paths that are the scene of the K42 become, throughout the year, a privileged destination for lovers of trekking and trail running, and a training ground for professional athletes.

All info on the site www.k42italia.org