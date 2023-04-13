Danny Ings played in the Champions League and Europa League at Liverpool but this was his first competitive goal in European club competition

West Ham remain well placed to make back-to-back European semi-finals despite seeing their 100 per cent winning run in the Europa Conference League ended by Gent.

The Hammers looked on course to make it 11 wins out of 11 in Europe this season when Danny Ings tapped home after the hosts were caught out by a quickly taken throw-in.

David Moyes’ side, Europa League semi-finalists last season, had to soak up waves of Gent pressure in Belgium and Hugo Cuypers equalised after a clever touch and finish.

Gent piled forward in search of a winner to take into next week’s return leg, with Gift Orban – who scored a hat-trick in 205 seconds in the last round – hitting the bar with a wonderful 82nd-minute acrobatic attempt.

There was drama deep in stoppage time when Gent’s Kamil Piatkowski was shown a red card for a foul on substitute Lucas Paqueta, but it was overturned after the referee watched the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Hammers relieved to escape with draw

In the end West Ham were relieved to emerge with a draw following a dramatic finish, which was capped by the red card that was quickly rescinded.

Quick on the counter, Gent caused problems throughout and the Hammers know they will have to play better when the teams meet again next Thursday at London Stadium.

Moyes’ side, however, will still be confident of finishing the job in front of their own fans.

They will be without Angelo Ogbonna for the return after the defender was booked soon after receiving lengthy treatment when he landed heavily on his back following an aerial challenge in the first half.

This was a night when the Hammers had to dig deep, with Ben Johnson and Declan Rice making important challenges to stop Gent from scoring as Orban and Cuypers threatened.

Gent controlled most of the first half but West Ham thought they had scored when keeper Davy Roef dropped the ball at the feet of Nayef Aguerd following a corner – only for the English side’s celebrations to be cut short after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for handball.

The Hammers celebrated moments later, however, as Ings scored his first European club goal in first-half injury time from a low cross by Jarrod Bowen.

But Gent equalised in the 56th minute through Belgian forward Cuypers after a well-worked move.

Player of the match Lucas Paquetá Lucas Paquetá KAA Gent Squad number20Player nameOrban Squad number11Player nameCuypers Squad number2Player nameSixth Squad number25Player nameNurio Fortuna Squad number14Player namecastro-montes Squad number19Player nameBreathing Squad number7Player nameHong Hyun-Seok Squad number8Player nameOdydja-Ofoe Squad number18Player nameSamoise Squad number13Player nameDe Sart Squad number4Player namePiatkowski Squad number24Player nameKum Squad number34Player nameTissoudali Squad number23Player nameGranddaughter Squad number33Player nameRoef West Ham United Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá Squad number20Player nameBowen Squad number41Player nameRice Squad number12Player nameDownes Squad number13Player nameAreola Squad number5Player nameHe backed off Squad number18Player nameIngs Squad number21Player nameOgbonna Squad number27Player nameAguerd Squad number9Player nameAntonio Squad number10Player nameWhat is it? Squad number33Player nameEmerson Squad number22Player nameBenrahma Squad number3Player nameCresswell Squad number2Player nameJohnson