Red Bull Salzburg’s successful run in the win2day ICE Hockey League (ICE) play-off has been brought to a halt. After 17 wins in a row, the “Bulls” suffered a 2:6 defeat at KAC, which put them 1:1 in the “best of seven” semi-final series. Meanwhile, the spusu Vienna Capitals were also unable to win at home against Bozen Südtirol Alperia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook