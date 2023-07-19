KAC signs experienced striker Mursak – sport.ORF.at

Ice hockey record champions KAC have signed a new striker in Jan Mursak. The 35-year-old Slovenian has played consistently in the top leagues in North America and Europe for the past 15 years. Most recently, Mursak, who can also be used as a center on the wing, was involved with the Swedish top club Frölunda for three years. The contract with Rok Ticar has not been extended, as the Klagenfurt-based company announced a few days ago.

