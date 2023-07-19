Home » KAC signs experienced striker Mursak – sport.ORF.at
Sports

KAC signs experienced striker Mursak – sport.ORF.at

by admin
KAC signs experienced striker Mursak – sport.ORF.at

Ice hockey record champions KAC have signed a new striker in Jan Mursak. The 35-year-old Slovenian has played consistently in the top leagues in North America and Europe for the past 15 years. Most recently, Mursak, who can also be used as a center on the wing, was involved with the Swedish top club Frölunda for three years. The contract with Rok Ticar has not been extended, as the Klagenfurt-based company announced a few days ago.

See also  Women's Volleyball World Championships kick off in the Netherlands and Poland - Sports - CGTN

You may also like

Medjedovic – Thiem 7:5, 2:6, 6:3, Thiem lost...

Blood tests for Jumbo-Visma and UAE before the...

Barça Announces Official Squad and Preseason Matches for...

Benjamin Mendy: Former Manchester City defender signs for...

Women’s Nations League: England v Scotland in Sunderland...

Pinot, Gaudu and Alaphilippe at the front, Pogacar...

Matt Brase ready to leave Pallacanestro Varese?

Blacksmith in the base of the Red Devils!...

Edison Flores reflects on the tough loss against...

Inter closing for Morata? Juve and Lukaku’s new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy