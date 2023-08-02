Kadidiatou Diani and Maëlle Lakrar give the advantage to Les Bleues

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the third and final group match of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup, organized in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20.

What is it about ? From the last match of Les Bleues in group F of the 2023 World Cup. Facing the 52nd nation in the FIFA rankings, the players of Hervé Renard, announced as favorites, will play their qualification for the round of 16.

Or ? At the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

At what time ? Midi.

On which channel ? France 2.

Qui live ? Valentin Moinard and Valentin Baudry, at the heart of the Austerlitz kop, and Anthony Hernandez, in the field, in Sydney.

Who arbitrates? L’Argentine Laura Fortunato.

The composition of the teams:

Bailey – Jaen, Natis, Finzon, Baltrip-Kings – Salazar, E. Cedeno, Cox (cap), Montenegro, Quintero – Tanner.

Coach: Ignacio Quintana.

Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset, Lakrar, De Almeida, Cascarino – Matthew, Geyoro, Le Garrec, Bacha – Diani, Becho

Coach: Herve Renard.

