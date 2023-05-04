Home » Kahn and Salihamidzic in focus: FC Bayern postpones the meeting of the supervisory board
Kahn and Salihamidzic in focus: FC Bayern postpones the meeting of the supervisory board

Kahn and Salihamidzic in focus: FC Bayern postpones the meeting of the supervisory board


Scared about the future? The board members Hainer, Kahn, Salihamidzic and Jung (from left)
Image: EPA

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are the focus of criticism at FC Bayern. The club is now postponing the supervisory board meeting to a date after the end of the season. It will also be about their future there.

FRecord-breaking soccer champions Bayern Munich only discussed the future of their board members Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic after the end of the Bundesliga season. The league leader announced on Wednesday that the regular supervisory board meeting had been postponed from May 22nd to May 30th.

“By scheduling a meeting day after the final game of the season at 1. FC Köln, everyone in the club should focus on the sporting side in the decisive phase of the championship race,” said FC Bayern. After the end of the Champions League and the DFB Cup, the chairman of the board, Kahn, has been criticized, as has sports director Salihamidzic.

Kahn had recently ruled out a premature farewell. With a view to the Supervisory Board meeting, he explained: “We will come together, we will treat each other very critically, be very analytical and ask ourselves many, many questions. There is certainly a need for discussion here and there: Where can we improve? But that’s all in the future.”

