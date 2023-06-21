Kai Havertz has chosen Arsenal, he is the weapon for the Premier League

The first shot of the gunners is that of the German playmaker who leaves the Blues after three years. Thus begins a transfer market that promises to be crackling for the fans.

After three years in the Chelsea shirt, Kai Havertz is ready to change team. There is Arsenal in his future: a deal made for 65 million pounds, of which 60 for a fixed part and another 5 for bonuses paid upon the achievement of certain results.

Havertz’s statistics

A new chapter in the career of the German playmaker, who after leaving Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 in the Premier League has never managed to establish himself definitively but has the great merit of having put his signature on the Champions League final won in May 2021 against Manchester City.

Three years, we said, with the Chelsea shirt, for a total of 128 appearances and 32 goals. He had done even better in the four years in the Bundesliga, when with the Bayer shirt he had scored 46 goals in 150 appearances. A fundamental piece for Arsenal’s advanced area, since Havertz he acts both as an attacking midfielder and as a first striker. One more weapon up Mr. Arteta’s sleeve who next year will have to try to snatch the Premier League from Pep Guardiola’s hands.

The weapon for the championship

After a season lived at the top for most of the time, Manchester City finally snatched the scepter of the top class from the Gunners and what seemed like a triumphal ride turned out to be a new illusion, yet another. And next year it will be 20 years since the last victory, that of the 2023-2024 season.

For now, the bookmakers still see the Citizens ahead, put on the blackboard at 1.57, but the odds of Premier League winners Arsenal are at an important 9.00, equal to Liverpool and Manchester United and much better than the 15.00 of Chelsea and the Newcastle.

Of course, in between there is a summer in which anything can happen but the premises are more than good. We need to improve placements and above all work on concentration. Because Arsenal’s season, absolutely positive in the league, was however fluctuating in the rest of the competitions: round of 16 in the Europa League, only the third round in the League Cup and even fourth in the FA Cup. mister Arteta is the third best defense in the championship after Manchester City and Newcastle (on a par with Manchester United) and the second best attack with 88 goals (still unreachable for the fresh Champions League winners, who scored 94 goals).

These are the numbers to work on and to ask for an improvement next year. An improvement that will undoubtedly pass through Kai Havertz’s goals, assists and plays. And who knows which other player will arrive in London, on the side of Arsenal, in this transfer market session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

