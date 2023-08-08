Home » Kalajdzic-Club Wolverhampton part ways with coach
The English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the separation from coach Julen Lopetegui shortly before the start of the season. After only nine months, it was agreed to end the cooperation, said the club of the long-term injured ÖFB striker Sasa Kalajdzic on Tuesday evening.

The 56-year-old Spaniard took over the team at the bottom of the table in November and still managed to stay up. According to media reports, however, he did not agree with the club’s transfer policy. Wolverhampton start the new season with an away game at Manchester United on Monday.

