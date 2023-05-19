Home » Kalinina and Rybakina contest Rome finals
Kalinina and Rybakina contest Rome finals

The Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina celebrated the biggest success of her career with the semi-final victory in Rome against the Russian Veronika Kudermetowa. With a 7:5 5:7 6:2 win against the favored Kudermetowa, the world number 47 reached. the final of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time on Friday. The handshake customary in tennis did not happen after the match given the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

In the final on Saturday evening, 26-year-old Kalinina will face Kazakh Wimbledon winner Jelena Rybakina. The sixth in the world rankings prevailed in the second semi-final against former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia 6:2 6:4.

