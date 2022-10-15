1 from 1

PIERRE KALULU SPEAKS

Pierre Kalulu, Milan defender, was told, in the fifth episode of ‘More Than’, between fashion and football. These are the statements made to NSS Sports: “There is a similarity between my style on the pitch and my style in dressing. Normally I always try to be very clean and elegant, only every now and then I try a more extravagant play, outside the box. Every now and then eh, not too much otherwise Mister Pioli gets angry (laughs, ed) “.

About fashion in the locker room: “Fashion is an element that unites us because we are a group that likes to joke, even if the team always remains in first place (laughs, ed). It is true that footballers are very focused on certain brands and on what it is. hype at the moment but the more I enter this world the more I understand that these are not the things that really matter. The style for me must be original, because it is true that a very expensive item can suit you but right now I have other priorities. In general I don’t focus too much on brands, it’s more a question of whether or not I like a certain item to buy. Lately, I have been very interested in Stussy, Our Legacy and Palace, very different brands that represent my feelings well. wear something classic, not slim but more casual to feel at ease “.

On the experiences on the set: "For me they are always a pleasure, because I am a curious type and when I look at new things I am immediately interested in them. If I hadn't started a career as a footballer I would have liked to work in some artistic field, as a musician or as a photographer, I know how but definitely something that constantly stimulates me. I was pretty good at school too, only football was so obvious that I decided to take that path. The other side of my curiosity is that I change interests very quickly ".

Interest in fashion: “It’s something that has always interested me, because it belongs to my origins, but maybe I wasn’t aware of it yet. My parents arrived in France from Congo, which is a country extremely well known for the attention they pay to clothing, you can see that people pay a lot of attention to how they are dressed. Even my mother when I was a child constantly told me ‘be careful of this, be careful of that’, and when you are little you do not do it yet. But it is true that when you grow up it is something that remains for you and now it is natural for me to pay attention to my clothes and details. For this reason, maybe it takes me a little longer in the morning to get ready, so I have to wake up earlier to get to Milanello on time. “

About Milan: “Now that I have discovered the city more I like it a lot, there are many things to see but it’s not too big. It’s a bit old for me (laughs) but it’s really beautiful, it’s all there, it’s like a capital European. Since I am in Milan I have tried to be more and more integrated into the environment and to create my own reference tours. When I was still in France I loved going to the cinema, I was there once a week or even more. Now that I am in Italy it’s a bit more difficult and I’ve become more homely, but I never miss my favorite TV series. “

On Milan: “It was a great joy to have arrived and to win the Scudetto immediately. We are all young in the team and we do not realize it, because when you start doing something and you succeed immediately it seems to you that that thing is very easy, but it is not like that. When you are a defender must like the dirty work and risk as little as possible but every now and then trying something more with the ball gives you a feeling of joy, but then if you succeed you are too strong and if you fail you are too scarce. “ See also Juve, here is the new Away shirt inspired by Turin and electronic music

The impact with Italian football: "I feel very little pressure. In my opinion the real tension, the one that blocks your belly you have to feel as soon as you enter the field, not before. For example, we play on Sunday at 8.45 pm (at San Siro against Napoli, ed) , if it is not 20:35 I still do not feel anything, then I get the right feelings and I get into a match atmosphere. When you are my age you may not always realize it. At the same time you are already an example for a lot of people, a source of joy when you are on the pitch. Football in Italy is very important for the fans, so it is right to give your all for them. Maybe when you are Italian and you always live in Italy it is normal for you, but if you go to abroad you understand how it is a very strong passion ".