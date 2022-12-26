Home Sports Kalvin Phillips fat for Guardiola: curiosity from grandmother to diet
Kalvin Phillips fat for Guardiola: curiosity from grandmother to diet

Kalvin Phillips fat for Guardiola: curiosity from grandmother to diet

“Phillips? He’s back from his post-World Cup holidays overweight, he’s in no condition to play and train.” This is how Pep Guardiola commented on the story concerning the former Leeds player after Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool in the League Cup. “Am I mad at him? I don’t answer, it’s private between me and Kalvin”, commented the Spanish manager who also said that the team “needs him so much”. Not a great moment in his adventure at City for the Working Class Hero shaped by Bielsa: from unknown player to pivot of the English national team. Here is the Active world of Kalvin Phillips.

