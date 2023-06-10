Home » Kamagate, so Michael Malone: ​​”He has great potential”
Sports

Kamagate, so Michael Malone: ​​”He has great potential”

by admin
Kamagate, so Michael Malone: ​​”He has great potential”

Ismael Kamagate is not just a target for Olimpia Milano: the young French center remains a possibility, for 2023/24, for the Denver Nuggets who hold the rights to him for the NBA. Thus the Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, on Kamagate to beIN Sports: “He should be with us this summer and next year. He played Summer League with us last year, I got to know him and spend a lot of time with him. We have sent a member of our staff to Paris to follow him this season. He’s a good guy and has huge potential. He is fast, tall, athletic. He can rebound, play under the basket. We expect a lot from him in the future.”

See also  Garlasco wastes a lot and runs out of points against Grottazzolina

You may also like

Fuzhou Jin’an District Wushu Association Holds the Second...

Road accident in Marino, collision between car and...

Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter –...

Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s...

[Forbidden news]Why did the 10 Chinese players in...

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on...

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy