Kamagate, so Michael Malone: ​​”He has great potential”

Ismael Kamagate is not just a target for Olimpia Milano: the young French center remains a possibility, for 2023/24, for the Denver Nuggets who hold the rights to him for the NBA. Thus the Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, on Kamagate to beIN Sports: “He should be with us this summer and next year. He played Summer League with us last year, I got to know him and spend a lot of time with him. We have sent a member of our staff to Paris to follow him this season. He’s a good guy and has huge potential. He is fast, tall, athletic. He can rebound, play under the basket. We expect a lot from him in the future.”