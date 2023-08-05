Kambundji and Joseph win comfortably

Ditaji Kambundji and Jason Joseph confidently win the Swiss championship title. But their ambitions are higher – both are about to take the next step towards the top of the world.

She’s beaming even without a national record: Ditaji Kambundji runs another brilliantly good time at the national championships.

Olaf Rellisch / Imago

Happiness cannot be forced. Even if the shape is excellent, the legs feel sparkling. It needs momentum. The athletes themselves often cannot say exactly what that is. Jason Joseph stormed over the ten hurdles on the home stretch at the Swiss Championships in 13.15 seconds. Before this season, that would have been the second-best time of his career.

