Kamenschak wins silver over 1,500 m at the U20 European Championship

Kevin Kamenschak won the third medal for Austria at the U20 European Championships in Athletics in Jerusalem after gold for Enzo Diessl from Styria over 110 m hurdles and bronze for Sophie Kreiner from Upper Austria in the heptathlon. The 19-year-old from ATSV Linz only had to bow to Dutchman Niels Laros (3:56.78) in the 1,500 m final in 3:59.73 minutes. Bronze went to Czech Ondrej Gajdos (4:00.98).

“After bronze from Sophie and gold from Enzo, it was silver for me today. Really cool. Thanks to everyone who watched the live stream and kept their fingers crossed for me. Vice European Champion, awesome,” said Kamenschak after his race.

Diessl becomes U20 European champion

Diessl’s triumph from the day before was only the fourth European Championship title of the Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) in this age group. The 19-year-old Styrian, who won with a time of 13.12 seconds, is following in the footsteps of Linda Horvath (high jump, 1997), Günther Weidlinger (3,000 m steeplechase, 1997) and Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus, 2011).

U20 European Championship: Athletics gold for Enzo Diessl

“It’s been a while since an Austrian ran so well,” said Diessl, who traveled to Jerusalem as the leader of the European rankings after his U20 record of 13.11 seconds this year. “That’s why I’m all the prouder. It means a lot to me, all the hard work over the past year has paid off.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

