Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: who was the top scorer in 2023? | UEFA champions league

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have finished as the top scorers in Europe for club and country in 2023. Kane scored a total of 52 goals for Tottenham, Bayern, and the English national team in the last 12 months, while Mbappé achieved the same number with Paris and the French team. Erling Haaland was just behind both after scoring 50 goals in 2023 with Manchester City and Norway.

In addition, Mbappé’s classic goal for a top division club in the top 15 European leagues (including domestic cups, excluding UEFA qualifiers and friendlies) and the senior international team. In all UEFA men’s competitions (club and national team) in 2023, the top scorers included Romelu Lukaku with 21 goals, Erling Haaland with 18, and Kylian Mbappé with 12.

In UEFA men’s club competitions in 2023, the top scorer was Erling Haaland with 12 goals, followed by Gift Orban, Clever Amdouni, Victor Boniface, Arthur Cabral, and Romelu Lukaku, who each scored 7 goals.

Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League in 2023 with Manchester City, while Victor Boniface and Gift Orban topped the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, respectively.

Notably, the top scorers in a calendar year in previous years have included Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, in particular, was a top scorer for three consecutive years from 2012 to 2013.

Overall, the top scorers in 2023 have achieved impressive goal-scoring records for their clubs and national teams, showcasing their skill and talent on the international stage.