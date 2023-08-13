Kane reckons he will need some time to adapt at Bayern

The 30-year-old striker, whom Bayern made the most expensive player in the Bundesliga, already confirmed this during his debut in Saturday’s Supercup, in which he stepped in as a substitute in Munich just a few hours after signing the contract. He did not change anything in the 0:3 defeat with Leipzig.

“Obviously I’ve spent my whole career, my whole life in England and in the Premier League, so it will probably take a bit of adaptation to get used to the new league,” he said at the official presentation at the Allianz Arena today.

“It will be about settling in as best I can, understanding other types of teams, the way I have to play and adapting. I’ve done that throughout my career, whether it’s at Tottenham or with the national team, and I’ll do it here “, he added.

Kane left Tottenham after 14 years without a single trophy. However, he became the Premier League’s top scorer three times (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21) and advanced to the Champions League final in 2018/19. Now he would like to go all the way to the top.

“I’m here to win the Champions League with this team,” he declared. “I want to play at the highest level, I want to play in the Champions League and play for titles. Bayern gives me the opportunity to do that,” he said, adding that he now has to get used to his new team-mates as quickly as possible.

He could not praise the welcome in Saturday’s Super Cup from the Munich fans and is ready for a lot of pressure considering that Bayern paid 100 million euros (2.4 billion crowns) for him plus bonuses in the tens of millions.

“That’s a lot of money. Of course I feel responsible. I’ll try to pay it back somehow,” he said. Doubts are not allowed. “Of course I’ll score goals, but my game is more than that. I don’t panic if I don’t,” assured Kane.

The defending German champions enter the new Bundesliga season on Friday with a match against Werder Bremen. “Everyone expects Bayern to win, but the other teams are getting better and better,” he stated.

