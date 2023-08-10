Kane says yes to Bayern, Tottenham on Lukaku

After the freeze on the exchange with Vlahovic, Chelsea have found a new suitor for the former Inter striker. And Juve is getting further and further away

Harry Kane opens the dance. The first piece of the long-awaited waltz of the spikes around Europe is finally about to get stuck. Bayern Munich and Tottenham, in fact, after weeks of close negotiations, have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Spurs captain to Bavaria. Over 100 million euros for the card, with the ball now passing to Kane, whose yes in Germany is still taken for granted. But the deal on the London-Munich axis will have immediate repercussions on the strategies of clubs and agents around the Old Continent. With Romelu Lukaku, Inter and Juventus are inevitably involved.

The sale of Kane obviously obliges Tottenham to look for a new number nine on the market. Alejo Veliz, 19, from Rosario Central had already been hired in the role but it is a project for the future. Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian from Porto who also likes Inter, is the most handy solution. The Portuguese are asking for around 30 million euros and with Kane’s collection for Spurs it wouldn’t be that complicated to complete the operation. Another name on the notebook is that of the Nigerian Gift Orban of Genk, who also scored three goals in the Conference yesterday. The fans, however, have higher plans. And one is called Lukaku, who is already in London, albeit from outside the squad at Chelsea.

The Belgian returned yesterday to Cobham, the training center of the Blues, but always remaining apart from the first team. He dreams of Italy and Juve in particular, if it weren’t for the fact that the negotiation for the exchange with Dusan Vlahovic has suffered a sudden slowdown in the last few hours: too much distance between Chelsea and the Bianconeri on the figures of the balance that the Londoners should allocate to Turin in the deal . So the Blues are looking around to find a new solution to the “weight” Lukaku. One always remains the Arab trail, another could open up precisely in the light of the Kane operation. Tottenham are a direct opponent in the Premier League, but the possibility of monetizing without having to venture into complex exchanges could convince Chelsea to give the green light to the sale.

However, there are a couple of problems to deal with. The first: Lukaku doesn’t want to stay in the Premier League. At the top of his wishes there is always a return to Serie A. The second: Postecoglu, the Tottenham coach, is not a fan of Big Rom from a technical point of view. Although months ago, when Fabio Paratici was still the Spurs market man and Antonio Conte the coach, a dialogue between the London club and the lawyer Ledure, who looks after the interests of the Belgian, had already been attempted. Who knows if he will return to office. Or that, given that a huge offer for Vlahovic would at least be listened to at Juve, they should not try an approach with the Serbian. Difficult, not impossible.

August 10, 2023

