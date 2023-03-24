Harry Kane is the England national team’s all-time record goalscorer. The 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur center forward scored against Italy to make it 2-0 at the start of the European Championship qualifier in Naples on Thursday evening.

Reuters/Peter Cziborra



Kane scored his 54th goal for the Three Lions with a penalty in the 44th minute. He overtook former England striker Wayne Rooney, who has 53 international goals.