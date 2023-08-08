Home » Kane, ultimatum to Tottenham: Spurs or Bayern Munich by the weekend
Kane, ultimatum to Tottenham: Spurs or Bayern Munich by the weekend

Kane, ultimatum to Tottenham: Spurs or Bayern Munich by the weekend

The German club offered Tottenham more than 100 million euros: the offer was rejected. As reported by Sky Sports colleagues, the striker wants to solve the puzzle about his future by the start of the new Premier League season, scheduled for this weekend

The German champions don’t give up the lead that leads to Harry Kane. Despite the refusal by the Tottenham to the latest offer from the Bavarians (over 100 million euros), the Bayern insists on reinforcing the attack. However, the agreement between the two clubs is slow in coming, but the exclusion of the center forward from the match against Barcelona in the Gamper Trophy it can represent a clue, even if from England they let it be known that the non-use of Kane is due not to market issues but for to preserve the attacker given the imminent start of the new season.

Ultimatum Kane, a decision will be made by the end of the week

Harry Kane and a future yet to be written. Despite the request of spurs fans, who on the occasion of the friendly against lo Shakhtar they asked the attacker to stay, his stay in the Premier is not yet certain. Meanwhile, under the guidance of PostecoglouKane continues to score even in friendly matches, as happened against the Ukrainians with a poker. The risk of leaving at zero parameter next season (his contract expires in 2024), he wants to be averted by both sides: here’s why within the first championship match against Tottenham’s Brentfordthe attacker will want to have certainties about his own future: stay in England or fly to Germany.

Postecoglou: “We will do everything possible for Kane to stay”

In the meantime, the Tottenham coach has also appeared Postecoglou he had his say on the market rumors concerning the centre-forward: “I have an open dialogue with Harry and the club. I told them to let me know in case things change. I work with what I have available and, with or without KaneI’m building a team here. I’m not talking about players who have contracts with other teamsbut I’m not from Bayern so I can talk about Harry. He is a world-class player and is from TottenhamOf course I’ll let him start the next games. Our game will be aimed at his goals.”

