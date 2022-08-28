Home Sports Kane’s record may end! Conte: No way I’m not a magician | Goal.com China
According to the schedule, Tottenham Hotspur will play 7 games in the next 21 days, this kind of game intensity is a bit overwhelming even for a Premier League team. Tottenham coach Conte said reluctantly that he will rest the lineup to ensure that the players have enough energy to complete the game. From August 27, Tottenham will play 5 Premier League matches and 2 Champions League group matches before the next international match.

Conte said: “There is no one player who can play all seven games. It is impossible and I am not a magician. I cannot predict the future, but we will make decisions on a game-by-game basis. , the best decision for the team. It would be insane if one squad played these games.”

In the past four years, Harry Kane has never missed a Premier League or Champions League game when he is healthy. Kane did sit on the bench in some domestic cup games and Europa League games, but rarely missed key matches.

