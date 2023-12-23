Kangaroos Mechelen slips in Bergen and does poorly towards Elite Gold

© Well

Kangaroos Mechelen surprisingly lost in Bergen. Only the second victory of the season for the Hainaut team. The sixth defeat of the campaign for the people of Mechelen. Coach Kristof Michiels’ team is doing poorly towards the top 5 and Elite Gold.

The visitors had to recover from the scorching start of the home team: 9-0 and 14-2. Once up to speed, Domien Loubry and his mates were able to limit the damage to 19-14 after the first quarter.

Same scenario in the second slider. Leon Santelj and Kyle Castlin gave the Hainauts another 12 points in front (41-29). With bombs from Walter Whyte, the Maneblussers were able to calm down and rest with a 46-38 deficit.

With 8 points in a row from Augustas Peciukevicius, the Kangaroos followed Bergen for the first time: 50-48. A strong Kyle Castlin quickly responded with two three-pointers so that it was back to square one for the Mechelen team after three quarters of the game: 64-56.

Whatever the visitors tried in the fourth quarter, they could not make any progress. Bergen retained the dominance and achieved his second and deserved victory of the season. The Hainauts won three of the four quarters.

Kangaroos Mechelen lost for the sixth time this campaign and is therefore doing poorly towards Elite Gold and the top 5. Winning on Tuesday in our own Winketkaai against third-ranked Limburg United is on the agenda. Otherwise, the people of Mechelen will lose touch with Liège, Brussels, Spirou Charleroi and Kortrijk Spurs, among others.

Bergen- Kangaroos Mechelen 91- 80

Quartz: 19-14 25-24 18-18 27-24

Bergen: Garisson 14, Dedooi 13, Thrastarson 2, Santelj 18, Castlin 31, Barton 0, Depuydt 7, Mortant 6, Stilmant 0

Kangaroos Mechelen: Loubry 16, Mukubu 2, Peciukevicius 12, Palinckx 6, Brandwijk 5, Speelman 6, Whyte 23, Van Den Eynde 0, Dammen 2, Lightfoot

