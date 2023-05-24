Kangaroos touch cups! No matter how it turns out, the boys have my respect, said coach Veselý

Kangaroos are on a roll this season. That’s why it’s no surprise that they won in Pilsen, which, on the other hand, is struggling in the spring. “We know that Pilsen is not in a comfortable mood, which we wanted to take advantage of. We were active, for the first twenty-five minutes we put our opponents in a tight spot. Thanks to active attacking, we scored the leading goal and the home team got under an even bigger blanket,” said Veselý.

To Martin Hála’s goal, which goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk unintentionally greased, Prague added a second goal before the break, which was headed by Lukáš Hůlka. In the second half, they secured the win, even though league debutant Lukáš Soukup held them up several times. Thanks to the triumph, Bohemians Prague is a step away from participating in the preliminary rounds of the Conference League.

“I think the guys realize what we’re going for. Before the last two games, we said to ourselves that we will try to win them both and not rely on other results. We will not calculate even on Saturday against Olomouc. We’ll fire it up and see what comes of it,” noted Veselý.