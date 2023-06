Eleven goals in the last league season earned him the attention of leading clubs. That’s why Slavia Football did not hesitate and quickly reached for him. The shapely Nigerian striker Muhamed Tijani has permission from Baník to prepare for a fitness training camp in Austria with the stitched ones. A foreigner trade is looming, the Brazilian midfielder Ewerton is traveling in the opposite direction from Eden to Ostrava.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook