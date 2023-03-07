Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (dpa / AP / Marcio J. Sanchez)

The Kansas City Chiefs team played against the Philadelphia Eagles team. The result was 38 to 35. American football is the most popular sport in the USA.

The game was special this year. A black quarterback played on both teams. The quarterback is the most important player on the team. That has never happened before.

A lot of people from all over the world watched the game. In Germany, too, many people stayed up at night. Because the USA is so far away, the time is different there. There is a concert every year during the break. Rihanna performed this year. She is a very well known singer.