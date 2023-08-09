Home » Kansas City Royals Defeat Boston Red Sox 9-3, Snap Three-Game Losing Streak
Kansas City Royals Defeat Boston Red Sox 9-3, Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

BOSTON – The Kansas City Royals put an end to their recent struggles on Tuesday night, defeating the Boston Red Sox 9-3. Drew Waters, MJ Melendez, and Michael Massey each contributed with two-run home runs, leading the Royals to victory.

The Royals, who had dropped three consecutive games, came out swinging and finished the night with an impressive six extra-base hits. Brady Singer, the winning pitcher, threw 6 2-3 solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits.

Adam Duvall showcased his home run prowess once again, adding his 10th homer of the season to the scoreboard. Connor Wong and Jarren Duran drove in runs but were unable to singlehandedly pull the Red Sox out of their recent slump, as the team has now lost five out of their last six games.

On the pitcher’s mound for Boston, Kutter Crawford struggled to contain the Royals’ offense, giving up three runs and seven hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Despite striking out six batters and only issuing two walks, Crawford was unable to keep the Royals’ hitters at bay.

The loss was further soured for the Red Sox as Trevor Story made his long-awaited debut for the team. However, the star infielder, whose offseason was marred by shoulder surgery, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his first game for Boston.

The Royals’ Venezuelan players, Maikel García, Salvador Pérez, and Edward Olivares, made significant contributions to the team’s victory. García scored a run, Pérez scored two runs, and Olivares went 2 for 5. The Puerto Rican player, MJ Melendez, also had a productive night, notching a run and two RBIs in his four plate appearances.

For the Red Sox, Dominican players Rafael Devers and Pablo Reyes struggled to make an impact, going hitless in four at-bats. Alex Verdugo, representing Mexico, had a more fruitful night, scoring two runs on his way to a 3 for 1 performance.

The Kansas City Royals’ win against the Boston Red Sox marks an important turnaround for the team, boosting morale and providing hope for a more successful stretch of games in the near future.

