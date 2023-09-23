Kansas City Royals Defeat Houston Astros 7-5, Astros Fall from First Place in American West

Kansas City Royals Defeat Houston Astros, Who Fall From First Place in American West

HOUSTON — In a thrilling matchup, the Kansas City Royals emerged victorious against the Houston Astros with a score of 7-5 on Friday. The Astros, who had been leading the American West division, have now fallen to second place after losing seven of their last ten games.

The game proved to be a crucial one for Houston as they now sit a half-game behind the Texas Rangers in the West Division. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, the Astros hold a slim half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the fight for the final wild card spot in the American League. With only eight games remaining in the regular season, every win counts for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers secured a win against the Mariners with a final score of 8-5, further exacerbating the Astros’ disappointment.

Kansas City took an early lead by capitalizing on Dominican pitcher Framber Valdez’s struggles in the first inning. The Royals managed to score four runs, thanks to an RBI triple by Bobby Witt Jr. and contributions from MJ Meléndez, Edward Olivares, and Nick Loftin.

The Royals weren’t done yet, tacking on three more runs in the sixth inning to solidify their lead.

Pitcher Cole Ragans was instrumental in the Royals’ success, delivering an outstanding six-inning performance. Ragans allowed only three hits and two runs while striking out five and walking four. On the other hand, Valdez struggled on the mound for the Astros, surrendering seven runs (six earned) and four hits over 5 1/3 innings, tallying ten strikeouts.

Venezuelans Maikel García and Edward Olivares were notable contributors for the Royals, with Olivares scoring one run and driving in another run. Puerto Ricans Nelson Velázquez and MJ Meléndez also made valuable contributions with one run scored and one RBI each.

Despite the loss, the Astros had several standout performances from their lineup. Venezuelan José Altuve went 4-2, while Dominicans Jeremy Peña and Yainer Díaz also made notable appearances. Cubans Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu added to Houston’s offensive efforts, with Álvarez recording one RBI and Abreu scoring two runs. Honduran Mauricio Dubón also had a solid performance, going 4-1.

As the season reaches its climax, both teams will fight tooth and nail for crucial wins. The Astros will look to regain their footing and reclaim the top spot in the American West, while the Royals aim to finish the season strong and potentially secure a playoff spot.

