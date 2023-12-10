Home » Kansas City Royals reinforced bullpen with surprising move
The Kansas City Royals have made a significant move in the market to improve their squad for the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The team has signed a reliever, Will Smith, to a one-year contract worth $5 million. Smith, a 34-year-old left-handed pitcher, previously debuted with the Royals in 2012 and has since played for multiple franchises, including the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.

Smith brings with him a wealth of experience, having been a World Series champion in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In the 2023 season, he pitched in 60 regular-season games, recording two wins and seven losses, with a 4.40 ERA. In addition to his regular-season performance, Smith has proven himself to be a versatile player, serving as both a starter and a reliever during his time with the Royals.

The signing of Will Smith is seen as a strategic move by the Royals to bolster their pitching relief and improve their overall performance for the upcoming season. With Smith’s experience and track record of success, the team is hopeful that he will be a key asset in their pursuit of a playoff berth in 2024. This signing is part of the team’s efforts to establish a more competitive roster and position themselves for success in the American League Central Division.

