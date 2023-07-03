Title: Kansas City Royals Secure Series Win, Defeating Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1

Subtitle: Nicky Lopez’s Career-High RBI Performance Propels Royals to Victory

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — In a commanding victory, the Kansas City Royals triumphed over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a resounding 9-1 win on Sunday, finally snapping a streak of 12 consecutive failed attempts at clinching a series win.

The Royals, who struggled in their recent history against the Dodgers, managed to match their second-longest series winless streak in franchise history. However, they turned the tables in this clash, showcasing a formidable offensive performance.

Nicky Lopez, showing his prowess at the plate, equaled his career-high by driving in an impressive four runs for the Royals. Alongside him, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt also contributed significantly, each adding two RBIs to the scoreboard.

On the mound, pitcher Brady Singer played a crucial role in the Royals’ commanding victory. Singer’s exceptional performance allowed only one run and three hits, while also exhibiting good control with four walks in seven innings.

The Royals took an early lead in the second inning when Garcia’s single drove in a run off Dodgers’ pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Garcia continued his impressive form, matching his career-high with four hits in the game. In the fourth inning, the Royals further extended their lead, scoring three more runs against Gonsolin, ultimately leading to his exit from the game.

Gonsolin struggled to contain the Royals’ offense, allowing six hits and four runs in just 3 2/3 innings. This disappointing performance marked Gonsolin’s third consecutive subpar outing, having allowed a total of 15 runs in his last 14 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers found a bright spot in Venezuelan outfielder David Peralta, who put up an outstanding 4-3 performance at the plate. Despite Peralta’s efforts, the Royals’ dominant display was too much for the Dodgers to overcome.

Several Venezuelan players played crucial roles in the Royals’ victory. Maikel García stood out with a flawless 4-4 at-bat performance, also contributing two RBIs. Salvador Perez went 4-1, and Freddy Fermín scored a run in his five at-bats.

With this much-needed series win, the Royals have regained confidence and momentum, demonstrating their potential for success in the coming games. As the season progresses, the Royals will aim to build off this victory and continue to compete at a high level against formidable opponents.

