Kansas City Royals Star Catcher Salvador Pérez Placed on Seven-Day List with Concussion

Kansas City Royals’ star catcher, Salvador Pérez, has been placed on the seven-day list with a concussion. This decision comes after Pérez had to leave a game against the Houston Astros due to what was initially described as a “non-concussive head impact.” The announcement was made by the Royals prior to the start of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

To fill Pérez’s position, Tyler Cropley has been promoted from Triple A, while fellow Venezuelan catcher Freddy Fermín has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. It was during Saturday’s game against the Astros that Pérez was hit in the protective face mask by a foul hit from José Altuve. Although Pérez initially told Royals trainer Kyle Turner that he was fine, he later began to feel dizzy during a shift and was examined by Turner and Royals manager Matt Quatraro. It was at this point that they decided to take him out of the game and follow up with a concussion specialist.

Following tests, it was confirmed that Pérez had suffered a slight concussion. Quatraro mentioned that ending Pérez’s season, despite his impressive stats of a .252 batting average, 21 home runs, and 72 RBIs, has not been considered. However, with the Royals’ record currently at 48-102, there is a possibility that the 33-year-old catcher may not return for the remainder of the season.

In the upcoming schedule, the Royals will have three games against the Guardians, three games in Houston, three games in Detroit, and finally, three games against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Quatraro expressed his trust in Pérez’s potential return, stating that they have a protocol in place now that he has shown symptoms. He emphasized his desire for Pérez to return at the earliest opportunity and sees no benefit in halting his comeback.