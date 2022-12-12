Home Sports Kantè, Barcelona believes in it. But watch out for the French obstacle | Market
Barcelona are confident they can sign Ngolo Kante. Precisely on a free transfer next summer, when the Frenchman will see his contract with the Chelsea. However, the Blaugrana have to deal with the Psg as it reveals Sport: the French have carried out a poll, thus increasing the economic demands of the World Champion midfielder. Kanté has been in the pits since August with a thigh injury.

