Barcelona are confident they can sign Ngolo Kante. Precisely on a free transfer next summer, when the Frenchman will see his contract with the Chelsea. However, the Blaugrana have to deal with the Psg as it reveals Sport: the French have carried out a poll, thus increasing the economic demands of the World Champion midfielder. Kanté has been in the pits since August with a thigh injury.
