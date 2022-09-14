the character

Logiman Broni continues his preparation for the Serie A2 championship. The formation of coach Michael Magagnoli won 90-57 on the field of Cavezzo (Serie B) in the second friendly outing of the season. Among the players who are showing the most is Amanda Cecilia Kantzy, Swedish pivot, 25 years old. «I am very happy to be here, these first few weeks have been challenging because we have raced and worked a lot, we have done a lot of work with the ball. She – she explains. It’s definitely the best way to start building something together. I am very excited, it was really great to meet everyone, including the Viking, the fans, who are truly unique. Even with my new companions I immediately found myself very well. Everyone was welcoming, nice, even when they meet me for Broni ».

The bond with Giulia Manzotti, already his partner last season in Faenza, is strong: «I know he will be a great help and it is one of the reasons why I signed with Broni. We have already worked well in the middle of the field, we are two very serious girls, who are committed, so I think we will build something important, also continuing to have fun, because basketball is also fun. On the field I am always very charged both in attack and in defense; then I like supporting my teammates, cheering even when I’m on the bench. I like to follow what the coach asks. If he asks to be strong in the box and take rebounds I will, but I like to shoot from the outside in the same way. I want to help the team in both halves ».

He knew the ball in wedges from an early age: «I started when I was 6 because my parents played basketball, so it was almost natural to start loving this sport right away. she – she says – I love Italy so I decided to stay, because I have always loved people, food, especially pasta, my favorite dish ».

Logiman Broni will be back on the pitch tomorrow evening (duo at 18.45) at the PalaDesio in Desio against Sanga Milano in a match valid for the Lombardy Cup. The winner on Thursday will be played against Allianz Geas Sesto San Giovanni (Serie A1). The one scheduled is certainly an interesting first test because the Milanese, together with Castelnuovo Scrivia and Udine, are indicated as the favorites of the Northern group. –

F.SCAB.