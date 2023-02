Not only the partnership with HP (read again here): aNc Outplayed also announces the deal I reach with Kappa as for the game clothing. The historic sportswear brand will accompany, as technical sponsor, aNc Outplayed, one of the most important reference portals on the Italian and international E-sport world.

Today the partnership is formalized by the launch of the team jersey on social channels: a customized black KombatTM in which the aNc Outplayed logo meets the “Omini”.