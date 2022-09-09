Home Sports Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: After Wimbledon, I was under a lot of pressure and I was relieved to enter the final – yqqlm
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: After Wimbledon, I was under a lot of pressure and I was relieved to enter the final – yqqlm

by admin
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: After Wimbledon, I was under a lot of pressure and I was relieved to enter the final – yqqlm
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I was under a lot of pressure after Wimbledon and I was relieved to go to the final

Facing the French player Garcia, who has won 13 consecutive singles victories, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swept his opponent 6-1/6-3 in just 66 minutes and entered the Grand Slam women’s singles final back-to-back. In the whole game, Abdul-Jabbar hit 8 aces and 21 winning points, and was the first time she did not send a break point this season (57 games). Since the start of the 2021 season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has won 92, the most of any WTA player; in second place is her final opponent, world No. 1 Swatek (91).

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said after the game, “Serve is so important, she put a lot of pressure on my second serve on the court, I’m really glad she didn’t break my serve in the end, if (the second set) played By 5-4 it’s really sleepy.”

On the tour, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won all three games against Garcia, and all three games took place in the Grand Slam tournament. If you count the games in his youth, in fact, Abdul-Jabbar had a seven-game winning streak against Garcia. “I’m just going to take advantage of this as much as possible and prepare myself mentally.”

“After Wimbledon, I was under a lot of pressure. I’m relieved now, I’ve done well again. I’m very happy to be in the final here.” (Amber)

Statement: Sina.com’s exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reproduction is prohibited!

See also  Vuelta, third stage: Taaramae makes a double hit, the big names are marked

You may also like

Routes, dirt roads and paths from Prosecco Cycling...

Bicycle beauty | “Tyrannosaurus” Liu Ran, who is...

Beto takes pole position for the attack on...

Us Open, Swiatek-Jabeur tomorrow will be a historic...

Inter, departure to forget Bayern in the chair...

“Prima” at the Teghil stadium for Pordenone, in...

Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, all the themes of...

New foreign aid joins Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball...

To the Vogheresi “Amici di Piazza” the Autogol...

High expectations for young chess players, need to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy