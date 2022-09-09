Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I was under a lot of pressure after Wimbledon and I was relieved to go to the final

Facing the French player Garcia, who has won 13 consecutive singles victories, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swept his opponent 6-1/6-3 in just 66 minutes and entered the Grand Slam women’s singles final back-to-back. In the whole game, Abdul-Jabbar hit 8 aces and 21 winning points, and was the first time she did not send a break point this season (57 games). Since the start of the 2021 season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has won 92, the most of any WTA player; in second place is her final opponent, world No. 1 Swatek (91).

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said after the game, “Serve is so important, she put a lot of pressure on my second serve on the court, I’m really glad she didn’t break my serve in the end, if (the second set) played By 5-4 it’s really sleepy.”

On the tour, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won all three games against Garcia, and all three games took place in the Grand Slam tournament. If you count the games in his youth, in fact, Abdul-Jabbar had a seven-game winning streak against Garcia. “I’m just going to take advantage of this as much as possible and prepare myself mentally.”

“After Wimbledon, I was under a lot of pressure. I’m relieved now, I’ve done well again. I’m very happy to be in the final here.” (Amber)

