Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after fourteen seasons

Real Madrid confirmed, Sunday, June 4, the departure of its French striker Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or 2022. “Real Madrid CF and our captain, Karim Benzema, have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club”formalized the most successful club in the European Cup in a press release, welcoming “one who is already one of [ses] greatest legends.

Arrived in 2009 at Real at only 21 years old, the former international (97 caps, 37 goals) will have won everything with Casa Blanca. Winner in particular of five Champions Leagues and four Spanish championships, the striker leaves crowned with twenty-five titles to his name. A record for a Real Madrid player.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future”, adds the club, without specifying the destination of its scorer. A “homage” will be returned on Tuesday to the one who has become Real’s fifth most capped player (647 games) and his second top scorer (353 goals).