Home » Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after fourteen seasons
Sports

Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after fourteen seasons

by admin
Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after fourteen seasons

Real Madrid confirmed, Sunday, June 4, the departure of its French striker Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or 2022. “Real Madrid CF and our captain, Karim Benzema, have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club”formalized the most successful club in the European Cup in a press release, welcoming “one who is already one of [ses] greatest legends.

Arrived in 2009 at Real at only 21 years old, the former international (97 caps, 37 goals) will have won everything with Casa Blanca. Winner in particular of five Champions Leagues and four Spanish championships, the striker leaves crowned with twenty-five titles to his name. A record for a Real Madrid player.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future”, adds the club, without specifying the destination of its scorer. A “homage” will be returned on Tuesday to the one who has become Real’s fifth most capped player (647 games) and his second top scorer (353 goals).

The World with AFP

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  Three-quarters of the schedule of the 17th National Games of the Province was completed. Xi'an, Yulin and Hanzhong temporarily ranked among the top three in the medal list

You may also like

Serie A: Napoli-Sampdoria, party at Maradona – Calcio

Triathlete Kuříková was sixth at the EC, because...

French Open 2023: Doubles team disqualified after Miyu...

Barcelona turns final against Wolfsburg

“My great-grandfather Hitler’s teacher”- breaking latest news

Eric Gordon (basic details about Eric Gordon)

Panthers vs. Golden Knights: NHL Stanley Cup Final...

Gerardo Berodia’s first public display of love for...

Staněk was twelfth in the main F2 race...

Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School women’s football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy