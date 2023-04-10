The winter transfer window is closed. But even in the transfer-free period, the rumor mill is churning. The April 10 transfer rumours.

© getty Karim Benzema The striker’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer. But the Frenchman apparently still plans his future at the Estadio Bernabéu. The Spanish Brand reports that Karim Benzema has turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to continue playing for Los Blancos.

© imago images Moussa Diaby Paris Saint-Germain shows interest in bringing back Bayer Leverkusen’s winger. That reports Foot Market. The offensive player is therefore on the radar of Luis Campos, the sports advisor to the Ligue 1 table leader, for a possible transfer in the summer. At PSG, there are signs of a moderate upheaval for the coming season. Allegedly, the noble club wants to increasingly rely on young French players and not on expensive stars with big names. 23-year-old Diaby fits this profile and also brings with him the smell of stables, having once been educated in Paris youth. Already had last summer Sky reports that PSG is dealing with a transfer of the dangerous right winger, at that time there was talk of a Bayer pain limit of between 60 and 70 million euros. Sea Foot Market Clubs from England and Italy are now also interested in Diaby.

© getty Riddle Baku According to information from sports picture FC Arsenal observes the right-back of VfL Wolfsburg. It is also said that Chelsea FC is said to have shown interest in Ridle Baku in the winter. See also Belluno Dolomites. Paloma Casal, from hockey to women's soccer In addition, RB Leipzig is said to have kept an eye on the 24-year-old. Baku still has a contract until 2025.

© getty Sergio Busquets Another oldie should also be preserved in La Liga – at least when it comes to his boss and old companions. “I’ve told him many times that I want him to continue,” said FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez at a press conference by Sergio Busquets. But nothing is clear: “As I understand it, he could also go with a title this year. Then he would leave us at a very good moment.” The situation is currently difficult. But Xavi would like to work to stay: “I will insist that he continues,” said the Barça coach.

© getty João Cancelo Will the Portuguese stay with FC Bayern Munich after the change of coach? Even before the DFB Cup game against SC Freiburg, Thomas Tuchel announced loudly: “I love Cancelo!” He played against him often enough to appreciate his qualities. According to a report by Bild Tuchel should now have the desire to keep João Cancelo at FCB beyond the summer. The purchase option of the rumored 70 million euros is said to be too expensive for Bayern, but when he changed there were rumors that Manchester City would also be willing to talk because Pep Guardiola was no longer planning with him.

© getty Randal Color Is Eintracht Frankfurt’s super striker the solution to Bayern’s offensive problems? All of Europe is apparently interested in Randal Kolo Muani at the moment. But how Sports1 reported, FC Bayern Munich is said to have a trump card up their sleeve: the Frenchman would like to switch to the German record champions. FCB is “right at the top” on his wish list. See also Brb Ivrea is not wrong Success in Liguria against Loanese last in the standings But so far there has been no contact from the Bayern bosses, it is further reported. One reason for this is the high transfer fee from Hessen. Sports director Markus Krösche said during the winter break that Kolo Muani would not be allowed to go even if he offered 100 million euros. According to the current report, Frankfurt’s pain threshold for a sale is 80 million euros. Bayern would probably have to pay that much for other top strikers like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

© getty Jesse March But no new coaching job for the former Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch! How Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano unanimously report that there is no agreement between Leicester City and the Austrian. Earlier, there was growing reports that Marsch was in pole position for the job with the Foxes. Yet again Telegraph reported, Marsch has decided against a job at Leicester.

© getty Folarin Balogun AC Milan has apparently identified Folarin Balogun as a transfer target for the coming summer. How Transfer market reported the 21-year-old striker is said to be on Milan’s wish list. Balogun is currently on loan at Stade Reims from Arsenal FC. In the French Ligue 1 he scored 18 goals in 29 games. In Italy, a transfer fee of over 30 million euros is apparently assumed.