Listen to the audio version of the article

Reigning champion France will present themselves at the World Cup in Qatar showing off the 2022 Golden Ball, Karim Benzema, among its ranks. As expected, in Paris the Real Madrid striker can finally lift the trophy, given to him by Zinedine Zidane, the last Frenchman to be crowned before him, a few months after the triumph in the ’98 World Cup, in the sumptuous ceremony at Chatelet theater.

«I am very proud to receive this award. It is the result of a lot of work, effort, training, but above all the fulfillment of a dream I had as a child “, the words of the attacker, who defined Zidane as his continuous example, like Ronaldo the Phenomenon, also present at the award ceremony.

Benzema effectively puts an end to the domination of the duo Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo, who since 2008 had only been interrupted by another madridista, the Croatian Luka Modric, in 2018. The Frenchman, 35 years old in December, “blossomed” after his departure of CR7 from Madrid and arrived on the Paris stage with an unparalleled curriculum: winner of the Champions League and the Spanish Liga, of the Nations League with the national team, top scorer and best Spanish player, 50 goals in all competitions.

Benzema has already raised the UEFA player of the year trophy last summer and, now also bolstered by the Golden Ball, will be ready in Qatar to drag the Bleus to the second world champion, with whom he aims to reach the finish line of the center attendance (now he is 97) and cancel the almost six-year ban following the involvement, with relative conviction, in the judicial investigation for blackmailing his national teammate Valbuena.

Disappointed two years ago by the cancellation of the award due to Covid, which he would have won for sure, Robert Lewandowski obtained fourth place, behind Sadfio Manè, second, and Kevin De Bruyne, third, and must console himself with the trophy “Gerd Muller ”, assigned to the striker who scored the most goals between club and national team, as many as 57 centers. The “Yashin” award goes to Real’s Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.