The world footballer was cat and hound, true and false nine. His unexpected departure forces Real to intensify the search for a striker. But the timing is bad.

Karim Benzema also shaped Real Madrid as captain. Oscar J. Barroso / Getty

The first ovation during the game was still prevented. Just as the fans wanted to celebrate their striker Karim Benzema, matching his shirt number, Real Madrid opponents Athletic Bilbao were awarded a penalty in the 9th minute. Well, the right moment should come.