Karius returns to the field for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle. It ends 2-0 for the Red Devils and the German is deceived by a deflection on the second goal

Loris Karius he dreamed of a different return to the field. The German goalkeeper, who was not even included in an official list since 28 February 2021,

found himself sensationally protagonist in the most important game of recent years for his Newcastle, usually third goalkeeper. But to defend the door of the Magpies in the final of Carabao Cup against the Manchester United he was there, in front of the eyes of his partner Diletta Leotta, who even wrote him a letter of encouragement before kick-off. However, the Red Devils won the cup by closing the accounts in the first half thanks to a goal by casemiro and to the own goal of Botman,





AC Milan’s former market target





.

And precisely on this last action, with the Dutch defender who failed to close on the usual unleashed RashfordKarius showed some uncertainty that brought to mind the nightmarish night in Kiev on May 26, 2018.

Karius’ half duck

In fact, many on social media made irony about the clumsy intervention of the German, who appeared to be unresponsive to Rashford’s attempt from a secluded position. However, Botman’s deflection didn’t help him, deflecting the trajectory of the ball just enough to let it pass over the goalkeeper’s head, who had already sketched out the intervention. Therefore, no cup for Newcastle (who dreamed of a night of glory after the pains of relegation and the subsequent ascent). No evening of glory for Karius, who replied always present (at the end of the match he will count 8 saves) but who was once again mocked by a fate that seems cruel to him. To party only ten Hag, who won his first trophy as manager of Manchester United.