Karl Robinson twice took Oxford to the League One play-offs during a reign of nearly five years at Kassam Stadium

Oxford United have sacked head coach Karl Robinson after picking up just one point from eight games in League One.

Former MK Dons and Charlton boss Robinson, 42, was approaching five years in charge at Kassam Stadium.

Coaches Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown have been put in temporary charge.

A club statement said: “The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined, but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.”

Oxford have won three of their past 16 league games under Robinson, who took charge in March 2018.

He took Oxford to the League One play-offs in successive seasons, losing in the final at Wembley to Wycombe in 2020 and at the semi-final stage to Blackpool the following year.

Before the Bristol Rovers defeat, chief executive Tim Williams told BBC Radio Oxford that the team was “underachieving significantly” and “results have to improve”, while also saying that financial implications were not preventing the club from changing manager.

Speaking after Saturday’s home loss, Robinson said: “The criticism and the negativity is to be expected and is accepted.

“The last two months have been as bad as I’ve had in my career and some of the performances certainly haven’t been good enough.

“It hurts. It hurts me, it hurts the players and equally I know it hurts the fans.”

Oxford are away to Lincoln City on Saturday, with their next home game against Derby County seven days later.