The hockey players of Karlovy Vary lost in the match of the 52nd extra league round on the ice of the last Kladno 4:5, and they will thus start the preliminary round of the playoffs outside their arena. Their opponent will be Olomouc. The home team of Central Bohemia took over after a series of four defeats, and strikers Tomáš Plekanec, Jakub Klepiš and Miroslav Indrák scored a goal and an assist in their jersey. Petr Koblasa scored two goals for the losers.

