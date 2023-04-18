Karlsruher SC turns crazy game against Arminia Bielefeld

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

With the 2:4 (1:0) at Karlsruher SC, Arminia Bielefeld missed another step out of the bottom of the table in the 2nd Bundesliga. Robin Hack (9th minute) gave DSC the lead with a penalty. Joker Simone Rapp (63′), Marvin Wanitzek (70’/83′) and Mikkel Kaufmann (75′) turned the game around. Bryan Lasme (80th) shortened in the meantime.

Bielefeld failed to extend its lead to relegation rank 16 and lost for the first time in five games. The DSC is in 15th place with 29 points. Karlsruhe has ten points more than Bielefeld and is in ninth place in the table.

Bielefeld better in the first round

The game started rapidly: Karlsruhe’s Christoph Kobald forced Arminia keeper Martin Fraisl to make a brilliant save (6th), in return Jomaine Consbruch missed the great opportunity to take the lead. Again only 120 seconds later, referee Alexander Sather pointed to the point. After a handball by Sebastian Jung, there was a penalty for Bielefeld – the converted hack confidently down right.

After that, the game moved at a balanced level in midfield. There were hardly any great opportunities. Leon Jensen’s shot from an acute angle was the most dangerous action for a long time (30′). Shortly before the break, the guests came dangerously in front of the goal again: Consbruch was suddenly free in front of KSC goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck and put his shot to the outside of the post.

Crazy quarter hour helps KSC

Fifteen minutes after the restart, a completely crazy 15 minutes started: twice again the aluminum saved the hosts: Consbruch hit the top of the crossbar, shortly afterwards the crossbar also got in the way of Fabian Klos. A corner made the KSC cheer: Rapp, who was only 23 seconds on the field, equalized for the hosts.

Bielefeld almost replied immediately, but Masaya Okugawa again aimed at the right post. Almost in return, Manuel Prietl fouled substitute Lucas Cueto: referee Salther rightly awarded a penalty after video evidence. Wanitzek put the KSC in the lead with this. It got even worse for the guests: Fraisl let a deal from Kaufmann slip through his hands – 3:1.

Wanitzek decides the game

DSC trainer Uwe Koschinat reacted and brought in another striker in Lasme – who only needed two minutes to put Bielefeld back on the field: with a body trick he let two defenders fold and netted into the near corner.

In the final phase, an open exchange of blows developed. Bielefeld pressed, KSC countered. And how! Wanitzek completed a solo with a powerful shot into the right corner, Karlsruhe was again two goals ahead. Shortly before the end, Fraisl prevented the DSC from conceding their fifth goal.

Karlsruhe in Darmstadt, Bielefeld against Hanover

KSC will be visiting Darmstadt next weekend (Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). Bielefeld receives Hannover 96 a day later (1 p.m.).