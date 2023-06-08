Karolína played unbelievable and I didn’t take my chances, Sabalenková said

Belarusian tennis player and world number two Aryna Sabalenková praised the performance of her defeater Karolína Muchová after losing in the semifinals of Roland Garros, she herself regretted the missed opportunities. She said at the press conference that she lost her rhythm at the end. She did not take advantage of the 5:2 lead, match point and eventually lost 6:7, 7:6, 5:7. She is therefore looking forward to Wimbledon, where she missed last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

