A line of products made by recovering warehouse funds, pursuing the upcycling philosophy. This is how piles and backpack bags are born, designed with fabrics, zips and labels otherwise destined for pulping.

Creativity and manufacturing experience have led us over time to develop a new line of products, with the aim of minimizing waste from our warehouses. The result is the family of garments marked with the “upcycled” label, which certifies the origin and provenance of the technical garments available in a limited edition.

“Being able to create a collection linked to the principles of upcycling is a great satisfaction for Karpos” says Giuseppe Lira, Karpos Brand Manager. “We strongly believe that each of us can do our part to lighten our footprint on the planet, both through the philosophy of recovery and through a more careful use of resources. Also for this reason, natural fibers will be increasingly frequent in our collections, such as hemp and merino wool, which will complement organic cotton”.

Born with the Rina Bag, our limited edition backpack bag, the line is constantly evolving and getting bigger and bigger. Today it includes fleeces, hoodies and, in the future, also jackets. Each product is born from the type of materials available: technologies and zips combine to create a new story to tell!

To date we have put 5490 meters of fabric, 16329 meters of elastic and 6793 labels back into the production cycle. Quality raw materials that otherwise would have been destined for pulping.

This is an important objective, which can also be pursued thanks to the collaboration established with Polartec, a brand of the Milliken group, a leader in the production of innovative and sustainable textile solutions. From the partnership between our two companies, high quality products are born with a view to environmental responsibility to better enjoy your outdoor adventures.

Polartec x Karpos | Power Half Zip Fleece

Recover, rethink, reuse: this is the philosophy behind the high-performance and sustainable Power Half Zip Fleece. It is a limited edition fleece made by recovering over 500 meters of fabric and 400 zips in stock since 2012 and otherwise destined for pulping. The garment is made with Polartec Power Stretch® Pro™ technology, featuring reinforced elastic fibers that create a four-way stretch that meets the needs of push and pull. The double-faced fabric wicks moisture away from the skin and continuously transports it to the outer layer for rapid evaporation.

The particular structure guarantees excellent resistance to abrasion, breathability and quick drying, making the Power Half Zip Fleece perfect for any outdoor outing.

Polartec x Karpos |80’S R Polartec Hoodie

Hoodie made with the iconic Polartec® Classic 300, one of the first fleeces launched on the market by Polartec. Premium polyester yarns in Polartec® fleece deliver comfort performance and durability. It is one of the most reliable and versatile fabrics in circulation, whose layered structure creates pockets of thermal air to retain heat, allowing for optimal breathability. The garment is made from the recovery of 180 meters of fabric and 450 zips present in the warehouse since 2013 and otherwise destined for pulping.

The 80’s R Polartec Hoodie is a new, light and technological garment that takes us back to the origins of Karpos, to the ambition of creating an outdoor brand capable of inspiring the dreams of enthusiasts, pursuing their passion.