Home Sports Kart, at the 7 Laghi trophy 150 drivers on the track The challenge from the morning with qualifying
Sports

Kart, at the 7 Laghi trophy 150 drivers on the track The challenge from the morning with qualifying

by admin
Kart, at the 7 Laghi trophy 150 drivers on the track The challenge from the morning with qualifying

The 18th edition is held at the Castelletto circuit, giving away the category titles and the absolute that will go to the competitor with the best global ranking

Alberto Antoniazzi

07 August 2022

CASTELLETTO of branduzzo

Another weekend of passion at the “7 Laghi” circuit where, after the appointments with the Italian Aci karting championship and the IAME Euro Series, it is now the turn of a classic of the Pavia circuit, the Sette Laghi trophy.

As has happened in recent years, for this 18th edition of the trophy the performance on a single test was confirmed. It can be said that the intense competitive activity favored the event, with about 150 registered competitors divided between the four so-called national categories, namely the 125 KZ, the 60 Mini, the 60 Gr 3 and the Entry Level, together with the six categories of the Rok Cup: Mini, Junior, Senior, Super, Shifter and Expert. A panorama, therefore, particularly varied, as per tradition for the event organized at the Oltrepo facility.

Free practice sessions took place yesterday, aimed at putting the drivers in a position to familiarize themselves with the circuit and, perhaps above all, with the climatic conditions that await them in the race. Karts, too, have now become sophisticated vehicles of their kind and tuning is a fundamental step to get to line up on the starting grid in the best possible way. Today we will get serious: the morning will see qualifying tests which, as usual, will determine the starting grid for each category. In the afternoon, the grand final, with the holding of the pre-final races and, to follow, the finals, which will decide the winner of each category and, among these, the absolute one, that is to say the driver who will have obtained the best results in the end. race week.

See also  Corritreviso returns on 4 June with staggered departures

Alberto Antoniazzi

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Merida wants to climb the Great Wall, wants...

Salernitana, Colantuono will be responsible for the youth...

Olympic champion Xian Dongmei promotes hometown Sihui to...

Visiting the “Hometown of Hockey”: The small town...

Center-left in Tuscany, four single-membered ‘parachutes’: these are...

Merida: Looking forward to facing Wu Lei in...

Inter, Brozovic trains separately: but there is optimism...

The NYBO National Finals kicked off, the national...

The Now Academy announces Creus a Spanish center...

It’s time for the National Fitness Day to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy