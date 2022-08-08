The 18th edition is held at the Castelletto circuit, giving away the category titles and the absolute that will go to the competitor with the best global ranking

CASTELLETTO of branduzzo

Another weekend of passion at the “7 Laghi” circuit where, after the appointments with the Italian Aci karting championship and the IAME Euro Series, it is now the turn of a classic of the Pavia circuit, the Sette Laghi trophy.

As has happened in recent years, for this 18th edition of the trophy the performance on a single test was confirmed. It can be said that the intense competitive activity favored the event, with about 150 registered competitors divided between the four so-called national categories, namely the 125 KZ, the 60 Mini, the 60 Gr 3 and the Entry Level, together with the six categories of the Rok Cup: Mini, Junior, Senior, Super, Shifter and Expert. A panorama, therefore, particularly varied, as per tradition for the event organized at the Oltrepo facility.

Free practice sessions took place yesterday, aimed at putting the drivers in a position to familiarize themselves with the circuit and, perhaps above all, with the climatic conditions that await them in the race. Karts, too, have now become sophisticated vehicles of their kind and tuning is a fundamental step to get to line up on the starting grid in the best possible way. Today we will get serious: the morning will see qualifying tests which, as usual, will determine the starting grid for each category. In the afternoon, the grand final, with the holding of the pre-final races and, to follow, the finals, which will decide the winner of each category and, among these, the absolute one, that is to say the driver who will have obtained the best results in the end. race week.

Alberto Antoniazzi