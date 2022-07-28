At the “7 Laghi” circuit, the third round of the Italian championship with 300 drivers at the start of the X30 Class, the young man of the house loses ground in race 2 and ends 20th

CASTELLETTO

A show that definitely lived up to expectations was the one that went on stage at the “7 Laghi” circuit in Castelletto, on the occasion of the third round of the Italian Aci Karting championship, the turning point of the Italian series dedicated to the training discipline par excellence of the drivers of the future. The particularly high temperatures do not facilitate the work of the drivers on the track and of the mechanics in the paddocks, making it particularly difficult not only to set up, but also to manage the tires.

Emotions immediately

On the track, however, great competition and close battles, starting from the 60 Mini category, reserved for younger competitors. In race 1 at the green light, the brawl between Patrick Bissa, Edoardo Sulpizio and Gioele Girardello, author of a good start: in the end, it is Girardello who takes the victory, ahead of Sulpizio and Bissa. In race 2 the tussle is even tighter, with contacts and exits from the track already in the reconnaissance lap. The 12 laps of the race do not skimp on emotions, including overtaking and contacts, like the one that, at the beginning of the fourth lap, puts Sulpizio and Orlando out of action. At the end, Domenico Coco passed under the checkered flag, followed by Girardello, winner of the day, and Nicola Stanley. In KZ2 no upheaval compared to the qualifying for race 1, with poleman Danilo Albanese taking the lead and flying towards victory. Behind him, at the finish line, Riccardo Longhi and the Spanish Civico Legis Espona. Just the latter manages to win the victory in race 2, preceding Albanese and Alex Maragliano.

In the Mini Gr. 3, on the other hand, the Belgian Dries Van Lagendonck stands out as the protagonist who, starting very strong from the second row, quickly takes the lead, regulating the Spanish Christian costoya and the Italian Iacopo Martinese. In race 2 a seven-man fight, very spectacular in the first laps: the first to get “burned” is the Turkish Zulfikari, long in the lead before finishing out due to a contact with the British Kamyab. At the end of the very tight six-handed clash, Martinese had the hammer, in the sprint, on Kamyab and the Spanish costoya. home rider Cristian Tonalini. Less luck for the Pavese in race 2, in which a particularly eventful start sees him forced to give up several positions already at the first corners: he tries to recover, but has to settle for 20th place, while Antonio Apicella, Jules Caranta and Giacomo Maman climb on the podium. Edoardo Ludovico Villa stands out in the X30 Senior, good at keeping the Israeli Ariel Elkyn at bay. Danny Carenini completes the podium. –

Alberto Antoniazzi