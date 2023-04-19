Karviná took advantage of the losses to Příbram and is at the head of the second league. Slavia was not helped either by reinforcements from A

Karviné football players beat Chrudim 2:1 at home after a turnaround in the 23rd round of the second league and moved to the top of the incomplete table. Líšeň is one point behind Slezany after a 3:1 victory over Táborsk. Both teams took advantage of the hesitation of Příbram, the leader. The Central Bohemians unexpectedly lost 1:2 in Třinec, and from third place they lose two points to Karvina and a point to Líšeň, but they have a game to play. In addition to Třinec, Prostějov also won at the premiere under the new coach, beating Vyškov 1:0. The fourth Varnsdorf beat Jihlava 7:2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

