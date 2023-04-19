Home » Karviná took advantage of the losses to Příbram and is at the head of the second league. Slavia was not helped either by reinforcements from A
Sports

Karviná took advantage of the losses to Příbram and is at the head of the second league. Slavia was not helped either by reinforcements from A

by admin

Karviné football players beat Chrudim 2:1 at home after a turnaround in the 23rd round of the second league and moved to the top of the incomplete table. Líšeň is one point behind Slezany after a 3:1 victory over Táborsk. Both teams took advantage of the hesitation of Příbram, the leader. The Central Bohemians unexpectedly lost 1:2 in Třinec, and from third place they lose two points to Karvina and a point to Líšeň, but they have a game to play. In addition to Třinec, Prostějov also won at the premiere under the new coach, beating Vyškov 1:0. The fourth Varnsdorf beat Jihlava 7:2.

See also  Do you think it is reasonable for the top 10 coaches in the history of the Premier League to average points per game? _League_Season_Arsenal

You may also like

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal: United go four points...

It’s not over yet, says the Hradec coach....

Darius Garland scored 32 points in the Cavs’...

Ex-cross-country skier Hoffmann ends 30-year career

Milan, will the money arrive for the big...

“We will appeal if the College were to...

A serac fall leaves two dead and one...

The history of Zampagna – Tiscali Sport

Juve, “on the -15 points lack of motivation”:...

Misakyan takes bronze in the snatch at European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy