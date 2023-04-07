Karviná returned to today’s opponent the September defeat 1:2 from the opening mutual duel. In the 64th minute, Boháč made his way to the back post after a dotted cross, and in the end, Memič scored from the crossbar. The Slezans confirmed their spring form, gaining 13 points from five matches. Vyškov, on the other hand, lost for the second time in a row.