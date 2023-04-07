Home Sports Karviná – Vyškov 2:0, Karviná took control of the second league and goes to the top!
Karviná returned to today’s opponent the September defeat 1:2 from the opening mutual duel. In the 64th minute, Boháč made his way to the back post after a dotted cross, and in the end, Memič scored from the crossbar. The Slezans confirmed their spring form, gaining 13 points from five matches. Vyškov, on the other hand, lost for the second time in a row.

Lišeň led from the 28th minute thanks to Lutonský, but Firbacher equalized a minute before the end of regular time. Chrudim drew for the sixth time in a row. Lišeň won only one of the last six matches at home.

Round 21 of the Second Football League:
Karviná – Vyškov 2:0 (0:0)
Goals: 64. Boháč, 86. Memič. Referee: Petřík – Hurych, Dohnálek. ŽK: Sukeník – Dweh, Cabadaj, Lahodní. Viewers: 1035.
Lišen – Chrudim 1:1 (1:0)
