Kaše was excited by the sight of playing in the extra league with his brother. I’m actually looking forward to the pressure, reports the reinforcement Litvínov

Two aspects were key in his decision-making. First of all, the native of Kadaň wanted to have it close to home. “And Litvínov is the only (extra-league) club in the (Ústí) region, so the decision was clear,” he explains in an interview for the official website of the Litvínov club.

And when, in addition, there was a possibility that he would be able to play in the same jersey with his younger brother David, who signed a three-year contract with Chemiky after leaving Sparta in the spring, there was nothing to deal with.

They last met together eight years ago in the then first league Chomutov, now they will play side by side in a higher competition. “I’m really looking forward to it. We were young guys then, we had everything ahead of us. Now it will be something else. Even in the team now we will have different roles,” Ondřej Kaše realizes that Litvínov will rely a lot on the brotherly duo.

“I hope to be the leader of the whole team. It’s definitely not an easy role, it will be a bit new for me, but I hope to do it to the best of my ability. It will be a lot of pressure, but I’m looking forward to it on the one hand,” reports Kaše, who played only one match for Carolina last season.

Coincidentally, the first of the season, but he suffered a head injury against Columbus that ended his season early. In Litvínov, they believe that Kaše is now ready for a restart. Even the player himself, who wore Anaheim, Boston and Toronto’s jersey in the NHL, does not feel any restrictions at the moment.

If his health holds up, he could become one of the biggest stars in the extra league. After all, 124 points in 258 duels in the NHL (an average of almost half a point per game), is not a bad balance at all. “However, in my opinion, Extraliga is a slightly underestimated competition. It won’t be easy for her,” Ondřej Kaše knows.

