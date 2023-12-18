Racing is deeply rooted in Kästle’s DNA. Iconic legends like Pirmin Zurbriggen dominated Alpine racing on Kästle. Today world champions like Ilka Štuhec or Jasmine Flury rely on high-performance Kästle skis.

Kästle RX skis, born to race

The RX12 ski – available in the GS and SL versions – is inspired by the skis that Kästle athletes use in the World Cup. Thanks to the even larger HOLLOWTECH RACE and the high-quality sandwich construction, this ski becomes a “racing weapon” offering absolute stability and perfect grip at high speeds.

The RX11 ski from Kästle brings the World Cup feeling to everyone. Visually, the RX11 is based on Kästle’s popular RX12 models, but the construction is a little slimmer to give everyone that World Cup feel – but be careful not to underestimate the RX11 under any circumstances.

Kästle has further developed Hollowtech 2.0 especially for high-performance track models and racing skis. Even larger than before, it ensures greater stability, even at top World Cup speeds.

Kästle RX 12 GS

The RX12 GS ski has a race-inspired sidecut with a lively finish. Thanks to the newly developed special high-performance ski, the even larger HOLLOWTECH RACE and the high-quality sandwich construction, this ski becomes a racing weapon offering absolute stability and perfect grip at high speeds.

The RX12 GS ski is ideal for slope purists who don’t want to give up precise edge grip for big, long turns and carving. The perfect choice for skiers who want a race ski with that World Cup feel.

High-performance giant slalom ski with a race-inspired design, made for big, powerful carving turns.

Price starting from €1,099.00

Kästle RX 11

Designed to resemble Kästle’s popular RX12 models, but with a more toned down construction to give everyone that World Cup feel, the RX11 ski is not to be underestimated. Thanks to its sandwich construction and HOLLOWTECH RACE as well as the titanal inlay, it offers sporty piste skiers optimal edge grip and the usual Kästle stability.

A sporty trail ski that offers a touch of World Cup feel.

Price starting from €949.00

