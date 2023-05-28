Katarina Johnson-Thompson second in heptathlon return at HypoMeeting

Johnson-Thompson is a double Commonwealth Games champion and won World Championship gold in 2019

Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished second on her return to the heptathlon as America’s Anna Hall claimed gold at the HypoMeeting.

Hall, 22, ran a personal best of two minutes 2.97 seconds in the 800m to finish on 6,988 points – the fifth best points total in history.

Johnson-Thompson was competing in the heptathlon for the first time since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

She finished on 6,556 points.

A bronze medallist at the 2022 World Championships, Hall also claimed personal bests in the 100m hurdles, high jump, 200m and the long jump in Gotzis, Austria.

Former world champion Johnson-Thompson, who has struggled with injury in recent years, earned a personal best in the shot put of 13.92m.

Fellow Briton and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jade O’Dowda came 10th with a personal best score of 6,255.

World champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium was not competing at the two-day meet, while the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter, an Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo, withdrew on day two as a precaution over an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, at the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday, American world champion Fred Kerley set a meeting record in the men’s 100m with a time of 9.94 seconds.

The race was without Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who beat Kerley to gold at Tokyo 2020, as he pulled out of the showdown earlier in the week because of a back nerve problem.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the second fastest woman of all time in the 200m after Florence Griffith Joyner, claimed the 200m in 21.98 seconds – another meeting record in the Moroccan capital.

Olympic gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen held off America’s Yared Nuguse and Commonwealth Games champion Oliver Hoare of Australia to win the men’s 1500m in three minutes 32.59 seconds.